Coimbatore

Surgeons in Coimbatore seal large cardiac rupture

Surgeons at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) recently corrected a cardiac rupture in a 70-year-old woman, who was hospitalised following a massive heart attack and low blood pressure.

A release issued by hospital said the woman had a rupture of the muscle in the lateral part of the heart, a rare complication of heart attack known as giant left ventricular pseudoaneurysm.

The surgeons closed the rupture with a button-like device used to close holes in the heart. The procedure was complex since the hole was very large and the tissue soft and necrotic.

The rupture was sealed with an extra-large atrial septal defect closure device (ASD) using a catheter and the patient was discharged from hospital on the third day.


Comments
