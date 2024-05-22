GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Surampatti anicut receives copious water

Updated - May 22, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Rain led to the anicut across Perumpallam Canal at Surampatti receiving copious inflow in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Rain led to the anicut across Perumpallam Canal at Surampatti receiving copious inflow in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With Erode city and its outskirts receiving heavy rains, the anicut across Perumpallam canal at Surampatti received copious water on Wednesday.

The anicut, constructed in 1966, has seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, its main source of water. While a canal downstream of the anicut runs for 12 km to join River Cauvery, another flows towards Modakkurichi that helps irrigate 2,450 acres. Poor rains had rendered the anicut dry for many months.

On Monday, the city and its outskirts received heavy rains, following which inflow increased to the anicut. With the inflow continuing, water started to overflow and passed through the canal to reach Modakkurichi.

Local people said the entire water spread of the anicut was covered with aquatic weeds and seemai karuvelam trees and urged the Public Works Department to get them removed. The anicut could store more water if the weeds and silt are removed, they said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.