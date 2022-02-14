Suramangalam residents seek speedy completion of Smart City works

Major roads that were dug for underground drainage works are not yet re-laid, they say

Residents of Suramangalam zone have demanded measures for speedy completion of underground drainage works and prevention of rainwater stagnation in their localities.

The Suramangalam zone falls in zone-I in Salem Corporation and it consists of 14 Wards -- 1, 2, 3, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Among them, Ward 19 is reserved for Scheduled Castes (Women), Wards 23, 24, 25, 27 are reserved for Women (general). Vanniyars, SC communities, minorities constitute the bulk of the electorate. Reddiyur, Reddipatti, Jagirammapalayam, Meyannur, Suramangalam, Pallapatti, Kandhampatti are some of the main areas in the zone. The Salem Railway junction, New bus stand are covered in the zone.

Some of the major roads in the city, including the New Bus Stand road, and Meyannur main road, that see heavy traffic movement are yet to be re-laid after completion of underground drainage works. The roads along the Salem Railway Junction, Meyannur main road, New bus stand also lack pedestrian pathways. The short stretches of footpaths available are encroached for parking vehicles and by street vendors.

Cinema Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar and a few other areas lack proper drainage facility.

Padmanabhan, a resident of Suramangalam, said there were no stormwater drains in the area and even a short spell of rain could lead to stagnation of water in low-lying areas and open plots.

N. Praveen Kumar, Urban district secretary of CPI (M), said the Smart City works and redevelopment of Pallapatti lake were moving at a snail’s pace. He wanted the new Corporation Council to probe into the irregularities in the Smart City works. He said that roads in various parts of the zone needed to be re-laid .

He sought the expansion of Uzhavar Santhai in Suramangalam or construction of additional market nearby as about 300 farmers were setting up shops on the roadsides outside the market.