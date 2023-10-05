Supreme Court stays auction of leased agricultural land of Perur Patteeswarar temple in Coimbatore

October 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Supreme Court recently issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Board forbidding auction of leased out agricultural land belonging to Patteeswarar temple in Coimbatore district, in a case earlier heard by the Madras High Court.

The apex court gave the HR and CE Board eight weeks to respond to the notice following a Special Leave Petition filed by farmers. The Supreme Court has stated that Section 18 of the Tamil Nadu Public Trusts (Regulation of Administration of Agricultural Lands) Act, 1961, protects a “cultivating tenant” from eviction, subject to provisions of Sections 7, 15 (2) and (19). It pointed out that the rules framed under the Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 and, in particular, Rule 16 completely prohibits public auction of the lands coming within the purview of the 1961 Act.

“Status quo, as of today, shall be maintained in respect of the land subject matter of these Special Leave Petitions. We also clarify that the auction will not proceed,” the Supreme Court notice states.

The petitioners K. Devaraj and Thangavel were directed, in an order issued by the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE, Coimbatore, dated February 4 this year, to be evicted from the land in Perur, Coimbatore, under Section 78 of HR and CE Act, 1959. The order was confirmed by the Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners contended that they, as ‘cultivating tenants’, were entitled to statutory protection of immunity from eviction under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Trust (Regulations of Administration of Agricultural Lands) Act, 1961. However, this appeal was rejected by the High Court on June 13 this year.

Kandasamy of the non partisan Vivasayeegal Sangham (farmers’ association) said the two farmers were cultivating on the land for several years and were paying lease amount based on the Public Trust Act. But, they were told to be evicted under the HR and CE Act, he said.

HR and CE officials told The Hindu that the auction will be held on October 6 for the temple land measuring 19.75 acres sans the 1.9 acres that the apex court has disallowed from being auctioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT