Supreme Court judge felicitated in Coimbatore

June 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A function was organised to felicitate Supreme Court judge Justice K.V. Viswanathan by N.G.M. College and the Pollachi Advocates Association. B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, president of N.G.M. College, said Justice Vishwanathan has set an example for the youth. Justice K. V. Vishwanathan recalled his experience of studying in Pollachi. He urged junior advocates to work hard. Advocates A. Mariappan, G.A. Athepathi, E.N. Dorai, R. Udayakumar and Principal of N.G.M. College R. Muthukumaran participated, a press release said.

