Supporting govt. to contain the pandemic is patriotic: H. Raja

National secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) H. Raja said that the Congress, Communist parties and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had failed to realise that supporting the government in COVID-19 prevention efforts was patriotic.

Mr. Raja, along with BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan, visited former BJP State president K.N. Lakshmanan here on Friday.

Mr. Raja claimed that urban Naxals and a few others were instigating migrant labourers. The registration numbers of autorickshaws and two-wheelers in the list of 1000 buses offered by the Congress party to transport migrant workers only showed how dishonest the party was, he said.

Quoting reports in the foreign media, Mr. Raja said those publications reported that COVID-19 cases in India would increase up to 50 crore by July.

“However, due to right leadership and right action at the right time, the cases have been contained at 1.5 lakh,” he said.