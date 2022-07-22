Support pour in for rescue, rehabilitation of needy by city police

Police personnel and volunteers rescuing a man in front of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Support has poured in for the rescue, rehabilitation of the destitute, mentally challenged and homeless people by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Coimbatore City Police.

Eleven non-governmental organisations and trusts have extended their support for the humanitarian works being carried out by the AHTU under the supervision of City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

AHTU Inspector R. Roslin said the 11 NGOs and trusts had approached Collector G.S. Sameeran and expressed their willingness to engage in rescue and rehabilitation of the needy in Coimbatore. The District Social Welfare Officer directed them to the city police and AHTU.

“These NGOs and Trusts together had 350 beds vacant to accommodate homeless persons as of Friday. People who are rescued from streets and places like bus stands and railway stations will be taken to their centres where counselling and treatment for mental problems will be offered. If the rescued persons have a family, efforts will be made to reunite them,” Ms. Roslin said.

The NGOs and trusts that supported the drive are Adaikala Karangal, Anbu Jothi Ashram, Pasi Illa Tamilaham, Meetpu Trust, Paralogathin Pathai, Karunai Ullangal, Home for Hope, Atchayam Trust, United India, St. Joseph’s Hospice and Saranaalayam.

Ms. Roslin said staff working in Childline (1098), One Stop Centre and 181 Women Helpline also extended their support for the rescue and rehabilitation of the needy.