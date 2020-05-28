Coimbatore

Support materials distributed to police on COVID-19 duty

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan (second left) distributing health drink mix to police personnel at Kattoor police station on Thursday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan (second left) distributing health drink mix to police personnel at Kattoor police station on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran on Thursday distributed support materials to police personnel who are on COVID-19 management duty.

The support materials included energy drink mix, dry fruits, and medical kit comprising sanitiser.

Mr. Saran visited Peelamedu, Kattoor, R.S. Puram and Podanur police stations on Thursday and distributed the materials to the personnel there.

He instructed station house officers of the police stations to create awareness on COVID-19 among the public and those who visited the stations.

He also urged the personnel of each stations to help the public who were struggling due to the lockdown situation and safeguard them from the risks of the disease.

Apart from regular duties such as law and order management, prevention and detection of crime and traffic management, the police had various roles in COVID-19 management since the lockdown started.

Six police personnel attached to the Coimbatore City Police contracted the virus in the line of duty. They later recovered from the disease.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:07:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/support-materials-distributed-to-police-on-covid-19-duty/article31698340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY