Support materials distributed to police on COVID-19 duty

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran on Thursday distributed support materials to police personnel who are on COVID-19 management duty.

The support materials included energy drink mix, dry fruits, and medical kit comprising sanitiser.

Mr. Saran visited Peelamedu, Kattoor, R.S. Puram and Podanur police stations on Thursday and distributed the materials to the personnel there.

He instructed station house officers of the police stations to create awareness on COVID-19 among the public and those who visited the stations.

He also urged the personnel of each stations to help the public who were struggling due to the lockdown situation and safeguard them from the risks of the disease.

Apart from regular duties such as law and order management, prevention and detection of crime and traffic management, the police had various roles in COVID-19 management since the lockdown started.

Six police personnel attached to the Coimbatore City Police contracted the virus in the line of duty. They later recovered from the disease.