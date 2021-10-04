Support group for Parkinson’s disease to expand operations to Coimbatore

Parivarthan for Parkinson’s Foundation, a Chennai-based support group for those suffering from Parkinson’s disease, will soon expand its operations to Coimbatore district to reach out to senior citizens with the disease, according to its founder Sudha Meiyappan.

The not-for-profit organisation founded in 2014 in Chennai has now over 250 members across the State. “Coimbatore seems to be the geriatric capital of South India,” she told The Hindu. As the organisation’s support group meetings has moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few senior citizens from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have also joined apart from the members, Ms. Meiyappan said.

Apart from support group meetings, Parivarthan also organises yoga and speech therapies, home visits and counselling for both the patients and their caregivers, she said. With Parkinson’s disease being a chronic neurological degenerative disorder that generally affects senior citizens and has no definitive cure, awareness about the disease is lacking in smaller towns, she said.

The organisation will conduct camps in Coimbatore from 2022 depending on the severity of the pandemic, she noted. For details, Ms. Meiyappan can be reached at 93810 35979 or sudha.parivarthan@gmail.com.