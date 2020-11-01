Granlund Tools AB, a manufacturer of precision tools, relies on Elgi EG37 VFD screw air compressor to meet its critical, 24x7 compressed air needs, according to a release from Elgi. Roger Scherberg, Head of Production of Granlund Tools, said that its manufacturing processes required reliable compressed air to operate and create high quality and cost-efficient tool solutions for industries across the globe. The EG37 VFD had met its expectations since April this year, he said.
Store opened
JSW Paints, which is part of the $ 12 billion JSW Group, has launched a ‘Colourvista Senses’ retail store in Coimbatore in partnership with Central Hardwares. Spread over 700 sq.ft, the store is conceptualised to have a home-like look and feel.
