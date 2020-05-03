Supply chain, labour remain challenges for manufacturers

For the manufacturing industries in Coimbatore, which expect to start operations this week, availability of labour and raw materials are expected to be challenges.

Some industries in Coimbatore district, especially those in rural areas, are expected to start operations from Monday as they have orders to complete. Some others want to wait and watch the situation and then plan operations. The problem to start working immediately is the supply chain, says a foundry owner here.

Customers for industrial goods should be willing to take the products and the raw material supply should be smooth. Otherwise, industries may start operations and stop in a few days, he points out.

Jayakumar Ramdass, president of the Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association, says industries will know whether it is worth functioning only when it start. In the case of foundries, pig iron, stampings and copper come from the northern States. Most of these are transported by trucks. The drivers should report to work and should be willing to travel to the south. If companies here do not have raw material stock, they may not be able to operate continually, he says. Even industries in rural areas need spares and components from the urban pockets. So MSMEs and shops in the city should start operations. “It will take one week or 10 days for things to settle down,” he says.

According to G. Ezhil, chairman of the Coimbatore chapter of Institute of Indian Foundrymen, migrant workers are ready to go back to their home States and there is no clarity yet on inter-district and inter-State movement of workers and employees. These will be challenges to the industries when they re-start operations.

Industries will send private vehicles and bring back workers from southern States, if it is permitted. Most of the CNC operators in Coimbatore are from the southern districts of the State, says Mr. Ramdass.

For the powerloom weavers, the main market for fabric is northern States. Without markets opening up in Maharashtra and Gujarat, there is no point in operating, say the weavers.

Some of the textile mills, especially the smaller ones, want to start operations a little later. “Mills can run with the raw material and workers they have. It is not feasible to move cotton from the north and send yarn to other States now. Hence, mills want to get clarity, wait and watch,” says an industry representative.