Supplies distributed to porters

Salem Division of Southern Railway in association with NGO Aram Foundation on Tuesday provided essential supplies comprising rice, vegetables and groceries to 35 porters, whose livelihoods are affected due to COVID-19 lockdown. A railway official said that the supplies arrived on Monday night for 35 porters, 29 of whom are at Coimbatore Junction and six are at Mettupalayam Junction. While the supplies were distributed to five porters, who are in Coimbatore, most of them have shifted to Ingur near Perundurai in Erode district. The supplies were sent to Ingur through a special train on Tuesday morning, according to the official.

Telemedicine service for pets

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare, announced the launch of Sanchu Animal Hospital, a video telemedicine service for pet animals in Coimbatore. According to a press release, the service will provide round-the-clock video consultation for pets. This will be helpful for the residents of Coimbatore amid the COVID-19 lockdown. For further details, visit telemed.sanchuanimalhospital.com or call 94452 60101.

Student develops telemedicine

Sudhay Senthilkumar, a first-year computer science student, said that he had developed a telemedicine website to connect doctors and patients through the Internet. The website, www.doctoroncall.ml , will allow patients to access doctors from their homes and could even enable video chat facility, a statement said. The website complies with the guidelines laid down by Medical Council of India and will be helpful to both doctors and patients in the time of physical distancing for COVID-19, according to the statement.