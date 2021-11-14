Suppliers to Rly. seek easing of norms for TDS deduction

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 23:37 IST

The Railway Suppliers Association has appealed to the Ministry of Railways to accept self declaration from suppliers (to the Railways) to calculate TDS on GST amount on bills.

In a release, Association president S. Surulivel said the Central Board of Direct Taxes had inserted a new section 194 Q in the Income Tax Act 1961 that mandates buyers to deduct 0.1 % on GST amount in bills as Income Tax TDS while making payments to suppliers.

This was in effect from July 1. The Railways Accounts Department had started deducting the 0.1 % amount for bill amounts paid after July 1.

Mr. Surulivel said the TDS should be deducted on GST amount only if the total bill amount exceeded ₹50 lakh and this applied to all government sector supplires. However, the Railways was deducting the TDS for every bill.

A supplier might have orders for more than ₹50 lakh from the Railways and the supplies would be made during the next two to three years.

So, the amount should be deducted only for the total bill and not for every bill, Mr. Surulivel said.

The Association appealed to the Railways Ministry to accept self declaration from the suppliers for the smallers bills.