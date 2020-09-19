Supplementary examinations begin tomorrow

Coimbatore

19 September 2020 22:11 IST

The examinations will be held for Classes VIII, X, XI and XII and DEE

A total of 101 differently abled candidates will write the supplementary examinations for Classes X, XI and XII, Class VIII (ESLC) examinations and Diploma in Elementary Education (DEE) examinations in Coimbatore district from Monday.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha said on Saturday that 88 of the 101 differently abled candidates have requested for scribes to write the examinations. A total of 180 scribes will be available for these examinations, she said.

COVID-19 tests were carried out for the differently abled private candidates and the scribes with the help of Health Department. The consolidated lists of candidates and scribes, who tested negative, have been sent to the respective examination centres," Ms. Usha said.

In Coimbatore district, 1,686 candidates will sit for the Class XI and XII supplementary examinations in old and new syllabus in 12 examination centres. For the Class X supplementary examinations, 1,055 candidates will appear for old and new syllabus at 16 centres. The ESLC and DEE examinations will see 332 and 106 candidates respectively.

The examinations will go on from September 21 to October 7. The Class XII and X supplementary examinations will begin on Monday. The Department of School Education has appointed 1,100 officials including scribes, chief superintendents, departmental officers, hall invigilators and flying squad members. A total of six custodian centres were set up to safeguard the Class X question papers, two custodian centres for Class XI and XII question papers and one custodian centre each for ESLC and DEE question papers, District Collector K. Rajamani said in a release on Saturday.