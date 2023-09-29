ADVERTISEMENT

Supervisor, project manager booked for negligence as worker loses legs in Coimbatore Corporation’s bio-mining plant

September 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have booked two persons as a worker of the bio-mining plant of the Coimbatore Corporation at the Vellalore dump yard lost his legs after getting trapped in a garbage shredder on Thursday.

M. Singaravel (34), supervisor of the company that is handling the bio-mining process, and S. Dhaneesh (35), project manager, were booked for offences under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by P. Marimuthu, father of Sathya (23) who lost his legs on Thursday.

According to the police, Vishnu, a worker at the plant, switched on the garbage shredder when Mr. Sathya was standing inside the hopper of the machine to clear stones and other materials that were stuck on the blades.

The blades of the shredder dragged Sathya and his both legs were completely crushed above the knee, before others managed to turn the machine off. The youth was admitted to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

