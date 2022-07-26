Supervisor of TASMAC outlet in Coimbatore stabbed

Wilson Thomas July 26, 2022 12:00 IST

The police said two men who came on a motorcycle waylaid the scooter of Vijayanand when he was heading to Indian Bank branch at Mettupalayam.

Photo used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The supervisor of a TASMAC outlet in Coimbatore was stabbed by two unknown men, allegedly in an attempt to rob him of ₹15.05 lakh he carried. The police are on the look out for the duo for stabbing the supervisor, identified as K. Vijayanand (46), a resident of Alankombu near Sirumugai. According to the police, Vijayanand works as the supervisor of a TASMAC outlet (No. 1811) at Vellikuppampalayam near Sirumugai. He had taken two day’s collection totalling ₹15.05 lakh to his residence after the business hours on Sunday. He planned to do remittence to the TASMAC administration on Monday morning. The police said two men who came on a motorcycle waylaid the scooter of Mr. Vijayanand when he was heading to Indian Bank branch at Mettupalayam on Monday morning. They stabbed him on the right shoulder. They fled the spot as he shouted for help. Mr. Vijayanand rushed to bank and completed the remittance before getting admitted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for treatment, said the police.



