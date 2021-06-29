Coimbatore

Supermarkets seek nod to reopen

Supermarkets in the district on Tuesday appealed to the district administration to permit them to resume operations.

In a petition to the Collector, members of Salem District Supermarket Association and representatives of various supermarket chains said the supermarkets had remained closed for over 60 days and about 25% of stocked goods had expired. The petitioners said the livelihood of thousands of workers was related to supermarkets had been affected due to the closure. Customers were also losing out on opportunities to get goods at cheaper price. Hence, they requested the administration to permit operation of outlets .


