Super speciality hospital in Erode to be opened in March 2023

November 21, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Committee on Government Assurances of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly inspecting the works to establish a super speciality hospital in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With works to upgrade the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital (Government Headquarters Hospital) into a super speciality hospital nearing completion, the hospital will be opened to public in March 2023, said T. Udhayasuriyan, chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances (2021-2023) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, here on Monday.

The committee, comprising MLAs K. Selvaraj (Tiruppur South), A. Maharajan (Andipatti), K. Chinnappa (Ariyalur) and P. Arjunan (Tindivanam), inspected the hospital works in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni 

Mr. Udhayasuriyan said that the hospital was being established at ₹64 crore and 90% of the works were completed. The hospital would have an underground, ground floor and eight floors, at 2,32,602 sq. ft.

Later, the committee inspected the combined water supply scheme works for Modakkurichi panchayat union and also visited the Arulmigu Kailasanathar Thirukovil at Chennimalai in connection with its consecration. The team also visited Aavin at Chithode and held discussions on installing an automatic milk processor and vending machine.

In the evening, the committee held discussions with officials at the Collectorate and reviewed the progress of various schemes implemented in the district.

