ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday pattern of working for PRS counters

Published - October 24, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with Deepavali, the Computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Palakkad Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working (from 08.00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs only), on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US