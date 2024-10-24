Sunday pattern of working for PRS counters

In connection with Deepavali, the Computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Palakkad Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working (from 08.00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs only), on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

