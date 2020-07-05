Sunday lockdown total in western districts

Except for a few vehicles on the roads, residents of Coimbatore district were largely confined to their houses on Sunday as the State government had announced complete lockdown on Sundays this month.

The main roads of Coimbatore city wore a deserted look. Retail outlets, meat shops, vegetable markets, and industries remained shut. Workers, who were returning home after night shift at industries were asked to reach home before 7 a.m. Though those who had workers staying on the industry premises had permission to operate, very few did so. Hotels had downed shutters and did not offer takeaway service, too.

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani said it was almost 100% compliance with no major issue of violation, across the district.

Coimbatore city and rural police made extensive deployment of personnel for effective enforcement of total lockdown.

Coimbatore city police had erected 13 standalone check-posts and 22 barricade check-posts in city limits in addition to the existing 12 check-posts. Police personnel used body-worn cameras while checking vehicles.

Apart from these, police personnel patrolled city areas in 25 four-wheelers and 44 motorcycles. Containment zone monitoring squad for each zone monitored the spots that are located in the four police sub-divisions. Police personnel issued advisories through addressing system from watch towers erected at important locations. Drones were also used for surveillance.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police checked vehicles at 13 places along Kerala border and at 12 inter-district check-posts. They also checked vehicles on important locations in each station limits.

Sources with the city and rural police said that the number of cases registered against lockdown violators were being collated.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Police seized 57 vehicles on Sunday for violating the norms of the complete lockdown imposed by the State government.

As many as 61 cases were registered by the police for violating the lockdown, police sources said. Apart from these, no other major violations were reported within the City Police limits, sources said.

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan visited 10 check-posts to monitor the lockdown and to instruct the police personnel regarding the checking of vehicles entering into the city.

Erode

With all the shops closed in the district and in the absence of vehicle movement, lockdown was total in Erode district.

Only hospitals, pharmacies, Amma canteens, Aavin outlets and milk booths were opened whereas all the shops, commercial establishments, grocery stores, meat shops, Tasmac outlets, petrol bunks and bakeries were closed across the district.

The lockdown was total both in the city and in rural areas as people stayed indoors throughout the day. Even morning and evening walkers did not venture out of their homes as the district administration had earlier warned that action will be taken against those violating the norms.

Police erected barricades on arterial roads, junctions and at the city’s entry point and road users were stopped and questioned on the purpose of travel. Most of the roads wore a deserted look as only a few vehicles moved. Vehicles carrying milk and essential commodities were searched and were allowed to proceed. As many as 1,200 police personnel were posted for duty across the district while round-the-clock monitoring was in place at the inter-district and inter-State borders.

Corporation officials sealed two meat shops that functioned at Surampatti Valasu and Cutchery Street.

Also, the corporation workers carried out disinfection on all the arterial roads in the city.

Senior police officials said that the people cooperated with the officials by not venturing out of their homes.

Salem

Lockdown was total in Salem as almost all commercial establishments remained closed for the day.

Farmer markets and other wholesale markets were also not permitted to function. Police checks were strengthened in the district. Public were advised to remain indoors and those who ventured out unnecessarily were stopped and sent back by the police.

In Salem district police limits, around 1,400 personnel were deployed in three shifts as part of strict checks during the lockdown.

In city limits, over 700 police personnel were deployed and 43 vehicle check points were set up.

Officials from Salem Corporation fined meat outlets at various places in its limits for functioning from residences despite lockdown.

According to officials, multiple meat and fish outlets in Kondalampatti and Arisipalayam areas were sealed and items seized.

The operators were fined between ₹2,500 and ₹10,000 for functioning defying prohibitory orders. Corporation officials fined a pork stall to the tune of ₹10,000 near Kondalampatti. Petrol pumps also remained closed.