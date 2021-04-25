Sunday lockdown total in Coimbatore

25 April 2021 23:47 IST

An overcast sky complemented a completely shut Coimbatore on Sunday morning, as the State government’s tightened COVID-19 restriction barred all activity, except essential services.

The places that usually saw heavy movement of people and vehicles, including the Ukkadam wholesale and retail fish markets, the retail vegetable markets, T.K. Market off Raja Street, Gandhipuram 8th Street Market, Ukkadam Ramar Kovil Street market or the farmers’ markets (Uzhavar Sandhai) remained shut. In front of downed shutters or behind closed doors were a few traders who used the opportunity to rearrange goods or clean premises.

Police personnel outside the markets maintained vigil. The Coimbatore Corporation had completely shut all the bus stands in the city. It deployed its conservancy workers at the bus stands and other commercial thoroughfare.

Milk vendors supplied milk as did tea and snack sellers who ran business while going around on bicycles. They served the much needed tea or coffee for private security personnel who guarded showrooms and ATMs. Some of bakeries and tea stalls provided parcel service. Hotels offered parcel service only for a limited period and that too not all hotels offered the service.

Guest workers who came to Coimbatore railway station to board trains to their native States were made to wait outside the main entrance and they were permitted to go to the platforms prior to the arrival of their respective trains.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police regulated their movement and ensured that they wore mask and maintained physical distancing.

TNSTC and private buses, taxis and autorickshaws did not operate.

The police said that no major violation was reported in city and rural limits. Private vehicles completely stayed off the road and those plying for essential services alone were seen, the police said.

Around 400 police personnel were on lockdown duty in one shift in city limits. Three such shifts were arranged. In Coimbatore rural, 350 police personnel were on duty in one shift. Senior police officers including Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam inspected important places in the morning hours.

