Summons served on four YouTubers for ‘incorrect’ videos on DIG Vijayakumar’s death

July 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have served summons on four YouTubers who uploaded videos that spread erroneous information on the recent death by suicide of Coimbatore Range Deputy Inspector General C. Vijayakumar.

A senior officer said the police in Coimbatore’s Ramanathapuram station served summons on four YouTubers and efforts were on to trace the IP address of the creators of three more videos. Summons will be served on the three video creators after tracking their identity.

The official said the seven YouTubers created videos that spread erroneous and speculative information on the reason for the death by suicide of the DIG.

The four YouTubers, who received the summons, have been asked to report before the investigating officer from July 19. The police will ask them for evidence, based on which they created the videos. S. Karikal Pari Sankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Podanur range), has been tasked to investigate the matter.

Vijayakumar (47) had died by suicide at his camp office at Red Fields in Coimbatore on July 7 morning. Following the incident, A. Arun, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), had told journalists that Vijayakumar was under treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for some years and this could be the possible reason for the suicide. He had also stated that Vijayakumar did not have family issues or workload pressure.

However, some YouTubers spread false news that the DIG took the extreme step for reasons other than depression, including issues in the family. Summons will be served on the creators of videos that spread such false information, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

