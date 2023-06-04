Summit calls for independent health insurance grievances redress tribunal

June 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A two-day “National Health Insurance Summit – 2023” that concluded here on Sunday has called for the establishment of an independent high-powered health insurance grievances redress tribunal.

The tribunal should address grievances and disputes in a fair and impartial manner, providing an efficient mechanism for dispute resolution for health insurance providers to give appropriate medical care to patients, said the resolutions passed in the summit.

The meeting stressed for empanelling all eligible hospitals and establishing a transparent single window process, scientific costing of healthcare services, and better collaboration between hospitals and insurance companies. It also advocated for the involvement of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors’ associations in the policy making bodies of the health insurance industry and the government and pricing to ensure patients were benefited.

The summit was jointly organised by the Hospital Board of India, General Insurance Council, insurance companies, third party administrators, IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch (TNSB), Nursing Home Board of IMA Tamil Nadu, Insurance Committee of IMA TNSB, and IMA Coimbatore.