Summer special trains from Chennai to Mangaluru

April 15, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Southern Railway is operating two special trains between Chennai Egmore/Tambaram and Mangaluru to clear extra rush during summer holidays

06049 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Special Train will leave Tambaram at 1.30 p.m. on Fridays, (April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31) and reach Mangaluru Central at 7.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

06050 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram Special Train will leave Mangaluru Central at 12 p.m. on Sundays (April 21, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2) and reach Tambaram at 5.30 a.m. on Mondays.

The trains will have stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur and Kasaragod.

