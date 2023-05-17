ADVERTISEMENT

Summer special training camp for students begins in Coimbatore

May 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (third right) after inaugurating the art training camp for students in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Corporation Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The district administration and the School Education Department on Wednesday began summer camp for students in sculpture and art training.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the 10-day camp for government school students of Classes VIII and IX at the R.S. Puram Model School and viewed the artworks of the students.

Over 100 students of government and corporation middle, high and higher secondary school students would take part in the camp, according to a release. They will be trained in different types of art — pot painting, sand sculpting, origami, wax sculpting, clay sculpting etc.

Students should use this camp to improve their artistic skills, Mr. Pati said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also launched the social media handles of the Coimbatore District School Education Department.

Mr. Pati said the district ranks fourth in the State in terms of school education. “Last year, 91% of those who appeared passed the Class XII board exam and this year, this has increased to 96%. We should aim to reach the top position,” he said.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi and officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US