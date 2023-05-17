Summer special training camp for students begins in Coimbatore

May 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The district administration and the School Education Department on Wednesday began summer camp for students in sculpture and art training.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the 10-day camp for government school students of Classes VIII and IX at the R.S. Puram Model School and viewed the artworks of the students.

Over 100 students of government and corporation middle, high and higher secondary school students would take part in the camp, according to a release. They will be trained in different types of art — pot painting, sand sculpting, origami, wax sculpting, clay sculpting etc.

Students should use this camp to improve their artistic skills, Mr. Pati said.

The Collector also launched the social media handles of the Coimbatore District School Education Department.

Mr. Pati said the district ranks fourth in the State in terms of school education. “Last year, 91% of those who appeared passed the Class XII board exam and this year, this has increased to 96%. We should aim to reach the top position,” he said.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi and officials were present.