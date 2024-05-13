Summer showers leave no impact on storage levels in Tirumoorthy, Amaravathy dams

The spell of summer showers has meant precious little for Amaravathy and Tirumoorthy dams in Tiruppur district.

Water level continues to be dismal as there has been negligible rainfall in the catchment areas of these reservoirs, according to officials of Water Resources Department.

Water level stands at only 39.37 feet against the maximum of 90 ft. at the Amaravathy Dam. Against the full capacity of 4,047 mcft, the current storage is at 720 mcft. At the same time last year, the level was 61.81 feet with storage of 1,839 mcft.

Likewise, in the Tirumoorthy Dam, current level is less at 20.77 feet against the maximum depth of 60 feet. At the same time last year, the level was at 27.16 feet. The storage is 399 mcft against last year’s extent of 569 mcft.

For water to reach the dams through run-off effect, at least 20 mm rainfall was required. Five to 10 mm rainfall would be ineffective, a senior official said.

The water available in the Tirumoorthy Dam would be utilised only for drinking water purpose until June-July, the official said.

Water for irrigation had been released thrice in recent months - twice for 24 days each and once for 12 days. Water release for irrigation could not be carried out for 12 additional days due to shortage position, he added.

As for Amaravathy Dam’s ayacut areas, the wetting caused by the summer showers has been of help to the farmers in Palladam-Sultanpet belt.

However, the scope for further release of water will not arise until there is substantial rainfall in the catchment areas, it is learnt.

Citing the forecast that there will be rainfall until May 16, officials are hopeful that there could be some extent of water accrual in the dams.

