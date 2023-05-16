ADVERTISEMENT

Summer exhibition under way at Poompuhar

May 16, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A special summer exhibition is under way at Poompuhar showroom in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Traditional lamps, idols made from stones, paintings and other items are on display at the special summer exhibition being held at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here. 

Organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, brass lamps, Moradabad art works, paintings from Jaipur and Tanjore, oil paintings, ‘valampuri changu’, cosmetics, panels, alloy metals, handcrafts, toys, Vinayagar idols, sandalwood toys and jewellery were on display at the exhibition. 

Price of products ranges from ₹50 to ₹1 lakh and a special discount of 10% is offered for all the purchases. Also, debit and credit cards are accepted without any service charge. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days till May 31. 

