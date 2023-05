May 23, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated a summer camp in the Nilgiris for over 1,000 government school students as part of the State government’s ‘puthiyana virumbu’ initiative on Tuesday.

The summer camp would continue for five days till May 27, the Minister said. A total of 1,140 students belonging to Classes X and XI would be given capacity-building training as well as be exposed to art, literature and social awareness during the camp.

