Summer camp for government school students inaugurated in Coonoor

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran watering a saplings on the occasion of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary in Coonoor on Friday. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is also in the picture.

A summer camp for more than 1,250 government school students from across the State was inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Coonoor on Friday.

Students from 20 districts will take part in the five-day camp. They will be given skill development training, leadership training, yoga lessons, and will also be taken for trekking in forest areas. Students from Class 11 will take part in the camp. Forest Minister K. Ramachandran and the Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith was also present at the event.

This is the first time that such a camp was being organised for government school students by the State government, said the School Education Minister.

He added that the camp would help to identify the skills and talents of students studying in government schools. “Our students should think outside the box, and not just focus on the education they receive in school. They should know what is leadership, human rights, social justice, women’s empowerment, environmentalism and be able to think futuristically,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the government is also looking into additional bus services for school students to avoid footboard travel. He said that discussions were held with the Transport Minister to ensure bus services for remote villages and tribal settlements.

Following the inauguration of the summer camp, Mr. Poyyamozhi and Mr. Ramachandran planted saplings to commemorate the 99 th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Ramachandran said that as part of the tribute to Mr. Karunanidhi, more than 1,000 saplings are being planted in Naduvattam, Pykara, Kotagiri, Kattabettu, Udhagamandalam, Parsons Valley, Governor Shola, Coonoor and Kundah.