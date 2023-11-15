HamberMenu
Summary revision of electoral rolls in Krishnagiri on November 25 and 26

November 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Special camp for summary revision of electoral rolls, scheduled to be carried out on November 18 and 19, has been rescheduled to November 25 and 26.  According to the administration, since November 18 has been declared as a working day to compensate for the holiday declared on November 13 for Deepavali,  the special camp will now be held on November 25 and 26.

The first set of special camp on November 4 and 5 saw receipt of 11,422 applications for inclusion of new voters and 2,777 applications for corrections to the voter cards. Applications may also be made online on www.nvsp.in for corrections and inclusion of new names.

