Summary revision of electoral rolls held at 951 polling stations in Erode district

The special summary revision of electoral rolls to enroll new voters and to carry out deletion or correction of name was held at 951 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on Saturday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said the revision exercise to be carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date would be held on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 at the polling stations. The camp was held from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and the electors submitted Form 6 for addition, Form 7 for deletion (in case of dead or double entry), Form 8 for correction in name, address or photo and Form 8A for shifting of voters within the constituency.

Also, forms will be accepted at the Offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Taluk office, and municipal office on all working days till December 8, the release said. Voters can also submit forms at the portal www.nvsp.in and at the Voter Helpline App.