Suicide bid at Tiruppur Collectorate

Tiruppur

15 June 2020 22:41 IST

A 23-year-old woman attempted suicide by consuming poison while undergoing counselling at the Department of Social Welfare, on the premises of the Tiruppur Collectorate, on Monday.

The woman from Madathukulam in the district attended a counselling session in connection with her relationship with a 27-year-old man. “She claimed that the man married her, but he denied,” an official from the Department said. As the man refused to marry her as suggested in the counselling, she consumed a poisonous substance, an official said.

She was rushed to Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital and her condition was said to be stable.

Advertising

Advertising

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.