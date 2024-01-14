ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane procurement by T.N. Government fuels prosperity for Salem farmers

January 14, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A farmer harvesting sugarcane at Sivathapuram locality in Salem district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem district’s farmers are reaping better profits, thanks to the government’s substantial procurement of sugarcane, as reported by sugarcane growers.

After the State Government’s announcement that sugarcane would be part of the Pongal hamper, the Revenue and Co-operative Departments from Salem and nearby districts procured sugarcane from farmers in Poolampatti, Edappadi, Muthunaickenpatti, Kannantheri, Siddar Kovil, and Nangavalli localities in the district.

N. Babu Janardhanan, a sugarcane farmer from Poolampatti, said the government announced total price of Rs. 33 per sugarcane, including transport and harvesting charges.

The previous year, farmers received ₹24 per sugarcane from the government and the amount was credited directly to their accounts. This year, the government increased the amount to Rs. 24.50 per sugarcane. Initially, officials procured a lesser quantity compared to the previous year. However, with the government’s announcement to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper for all ration card holders, a 20% increase in sugarcane procurement ensued. The surplus sugarcane in the fields were procured by private traders for approximately ₹3 less per cane. Beyond Salem district, officials from Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts also procured sugarcane around Poolampatti locality, Mr. Babu said.

Another sugarcane farmer, R. Varadharajan from Koodakal, suggested that the government procure sugarcane directly from the farmers for Pongal every year, since it would give them better returns. He urged the government to consider including two sugarcanes in Pongal gift hampers and issuing procurement orders in December instead of waiting until January.

