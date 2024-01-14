GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugarcane procurement by T.N. Government fuels prosperity for Salem farmers

January 14, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
A farmer harvesting sugarcane at Sivathapuram locality in Salem district on Saturday.

A farmer harvesting sugarcane at Sivathapuram locality in Salem district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem district’s farmers are reaping better profits, thanks to the government’s substantial procurement of sugarcane, as reported by sugarcane growers.

After the State Government’s announcement that sugarcane would be part of the Pongal hamper, the Revenue and Co-operative Departments from Salem and nearby districts procured sugarcane from farmers in Poolampatti, Edappadi, Muthunaickenpatti, Kannantheri, Siddar Kovil, and Nangavalli localities in the district.

N. Babu Janardhanan, a sugarcane farmer from Poolampatti, said the government announced total price of Rs. 33 per sugarcane, including transport and harvesting charges.

The previous year, farmers received ₹24 per sugarcane from the government and the amount was credited directly to their accounts. This year, the government increased the amount to Rs. 24.50 per sugarcane. Initially, officials procured a lesser quantity compared to the previous year. However, with the government’s announcement to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper for all ration card holders, a 20% increase in sugarcane procurement ensued. The surplus sugarcane in the fields were procured by private traders for approximately ₹3 less per cane. Beyond Salem district, officials from Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts also procured sugarcane around Poolampatti locality, Mr. Babu said.

Another sugarcane farmer, R. Varadharajan from Koodakal, suggested that the government procure sugarcane directly from the farmers for Pongal every year, since it would give them better returns. He urged the government to consider including two sugarcanes in Pongal gift hampers and issuing procurement orders in December instead of waiting until January.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.