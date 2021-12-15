Coimbatore

Sugarcane crushing season begins

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K.Panneerselvam launched the crushing activities at Subramania Siva co-operative sugar mill here on Wednesday.

According to officials, 2.4 lakh tonnes of cane cultivated on 7,215 acres was aimed to be crushed at the co-operative mill. Farmers would be paid ₹.2,929 for per tonne of cane.

According to officials, over ₹two crore has been has been transferred as incentive to the bank accounts of 1,538 member farmers who supplied cane to the mill.

The mill is targeting to crush 4.3 lakh tonne of cane cultivated on 14,000 acres for the crushing period next year.


