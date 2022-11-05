Coimbatore

Sugarcane crushing commences in Namakkal

lThe Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh launched the crushing activities of sugarcane at Salem Co-operative Sugar Mill here on Saturday.

According to the officials, in 2022-23, over 1.70 lakh tonnes of cane cultivated on 4,006 acres was aimed to be crushed at the mill, and farmers would be paid ₹2,821 for each tonne of cane. Over ₹57.53 crore has been transferred to the farmers who supplied 2.08 lakh tonnes of sugarcane and crushed it during 2021–22. Steps were also taken to provide ₹ 2.83 crore as incentives (₹ 195 as incentives for one tonne) to the farmers for the year 2021-22 which were announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, A.K.P. Chinraj, MPs, and officials from departments concerned participated.


