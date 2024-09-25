Sugarcane Breeding Institute scientist chosen for award

D Puthira Prathap, Principal Scientist of ICAR- Sugarcane Breeding Institute has been chosen for the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award , by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu for 2021, under the ‘Social Sciences’ category. The award carries a cash prize of ₹50000 and a citation.

Mr. Prathap, belongs to the 1995 batch of Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and has had a career spanning more than 26 years, with notable contributions and profound impact on the agricultural and rural development sector.

His work primarily revolves around the dissemination of agricultural technologies, fostering rural development, and knowledge dissemination in remote areas. Notably, Mr. Prathap has, over the years, played a pivotal role in shaping the decision-making processes of sugarcane, sheep, and rabbit farmers in Tamil Nadu through innovative extension methods.

Mr Prathap is currently the Chief Editor of two scientific journals viz., Journal of Extension Education (UGC CARE listed) and Journal of Sugarcane Research (EBSCO/DOAJ-indexed).

