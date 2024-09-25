GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugarcane Breeding Institute scientist chosen for award

Published - September 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Puthira Pratap

Puthira Pratap | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

D Puthira Prathap, Principal Scientist of ICAR- Sugarcane Breeding Institute has been chosen for the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award , by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu for 2021, under the ‘Social Sciences’ category. The award carries a cash prize of ₹50000 and a citation.

Mr. Prathap, belongs to the 1995 batch of Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and has had a career spanning more than 26 years, with notable contributions and profound impact on the agricultural and rural development sector.

His work primarily revolves around the dissemination of agricultural technologies, fostering rural development, and knowledge dissemination in remote areas. Notably, Mr. Prathap has, over the years, played a pivotal role in shaping the decision-making processes of sugarcane, sheep, and rabbit farmers in Tamil Nadu through innovative extension methods.

Mr Prathap is currently the Chief Editor of two scientific journals viz., Journal of Extension Education (UGC CARE listed) and Journal of Sugarcane Research (EBSCO/DOAJ-indexed).

Published - September 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.