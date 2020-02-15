Sugar mills welcome budget announcements

The South Indian Sugar Mills Association expects the State budget announcements to reduce the stress faced by the sugar mills and encourage sugarcane farmers in the State.

A release from Palani G. Periasamy, president of the Association, said the government had announced ₹110 crore to bear the transportation cost of cane from field to the factory for the current crushing season. It had also allocated ₹165 crore to pay transitional production incentive to sugarcane farmers.

Just 12 of the 25 private sugar mills were functioning this season in the State and for the last three years the mills in Tamil Nadu were operating at only 40 % capacity. “These measures will alleviate the stress faced by the sector,” he said.