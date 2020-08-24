Sugar mill agrees to settle farmers’ dues by Sept. 30

24 August 2020 07:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association has said that the private sugar mill at Appakudal has agreed to settle ₹64 crore dues to farmers in three instalments by September 30.

A.M. Munusamy, district secretary, said that the mill refused to settle dues to the farmers for the supply of cane made from February 1 to August 15. Though crushing season is in progress, the mill failed to settle the dues to the farmers.

As per the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, farmers should be settled their dues within 14 days after receiving the cane. Though the company is earning profit, farmers who are suffering due to COVID-19 lockdown, were not paid, forcing us to commence an indefinite protest in front of the mill from August 19. A tripartite meeting was held in which Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman, Tahsildar Periyasamy, agricultural officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, company managers and association members attended.

