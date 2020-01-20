‘Sufficient water released for irrigation activities in Erode district’

The district has, so far, achieved a food production of 2.54 lakh metric tonnes against the target of 3.35 lakh metric tonnes for the year 2019-2020.

Joint Director of Agriculture K. Premalatha told mediapersons that due to heavy rains, Bhavani Sagar Reservoir and Mettur Dam had achieved its maximum storage level and hence, sufficient water was released for irrigation activities in the district.

Since water storage in the dams was sufficient, the target for paddy cultivable area was fixed at 36,900 hectares of which 28,250 hectares were covered. She said that small millets were targeted to be raised in 27,395 hectares while minor grains were harvested in 5,745 hectares against the cultivable area of 7,600 hectares. Cotton was cultivated in 1,200 hectares and harvesting was completed in 642 hectares, she added.

Mrs. Premalatha said that target for sugarcane production was fixed at 31.86 lakh tonnes of which 13.89 lakh tonnes was achieved. She said that all the 15 paddy direct procurement centres started functioning in the district as Grade ‘A’ variety of paddy is procured for minimum support price of ₹1,905 a quintal while the common variety is purchased for ₹1,865 a quintal.