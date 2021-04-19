‘Sufficient stock of medical oxygen available in hospitals in Salem’

Salem

19 April 2021

2,000 beds readied at private hospitals, says Joint Director of Health Services

The district administration and health department have ramped up beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

According to health department officials, as many as 2,000 beds have been readied at private hospitals.

Mallarvizhi Vallal, Joint Director of Health Services, said: “about 2,000 beds have been arranged at private facilities for treating COVID-19 disease and at present, about 55 beds have ventilator facilities.” She said that all hospitals have been advised on necessary protocols to be followed.

Dr. Mallarvizhi said that hospitals have been provided with contact details of drug control officials and nodal officers for any assistance regarding procuring emergency medicines and arranging medical oxygen supply to hospitals. She said that there is adequate supply of medical oxygen at present.

Dr. Mallarvizhi said that private hospitals have been advised not to shift patients to Government hospital at last minute and referrals should done in advance to prevent deaths. According to officials, COVID-19 tests conducted at private hospitals are being monitored and microbiologists have been deployed to ensure that standards are maintained.