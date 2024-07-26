Sufficient stock of fertilizers in Salem, says Collector

The monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting was held in Salem on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector S. Brindha Devi said that various steps are being taken by the State government for the economic development of farmers. The farmers’ grievances redress meetings are held every month in order to cover all the farmers under the schemes announced by the government.

Officials have been instructed to reply to farmers by post within the next 10 to 15 days regarding the action taken on the demands raised by them during the meeting. The reason for issues not addressed by officials will be inquired into in the next meeting, the Collector added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the availability of fertilizers in the district, Ms. Devi said that sufficient stock of fertilizers is kept in all the cooperative societies and private stores. A total of 25.304 metric tonnes of fertilizers have been kept in stock, including 5,566 metric tonnes of urea, 1,212 metric tonnes of DAP, 1,552 metric tonnes of potash, and 16,974 metric tonnes of complex.

Officials are instructed to carry out regular inspections to ensure that fertilizers are sold to farmers at a fixed price.

Similarly, 172 metric tonnes of paddy seeds, 24 metric tonnes of small grain seeds, 34 metric tonnes of pulse seed varieties, and 47 metric tonnes of oilseeds are available for farmers in the district, the Collector added.

The annual normal rainfall in Salem district is 1,004.4 mm. In the current year, until July, 334.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the district. At the end of June, 48,287 hectares of agricultural crops were cultivated in the district, Ms. Devi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.