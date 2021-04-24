Sufficient stock of disinfectants available in Erode

With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Corporation carrying out disinfectant measures regularly, sufficient stock of bleaching powder and disinfectants were available, said Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.

He said over 750 cases were reported in the Corporation limits during the second wave of COVID-19 and disinfectants were sprayed both in the morning and evening at bus stands, railway stations, market areas and in places where people gather in large numbers. Also, disinfectant measures were carried out in areas where positive cases were reported.

Mr. Elangovan said sufficient stock of disinfectants was available with the Corporation and added that 10 ton bleaching powder arrived on Friday.

Recently, Olirum Erodu Foundation sponsored 5,000 litre of disinfectant worth ₹ 7.08 lakh to the Corporation for emergency use. Foundation’s president M. Chinnasamy, and chairman of Health Care Panel of the foundation K.M. Abdul Hasan handed over the disinfectant to Mr. Elangovan in the presence of City Health Officer P. Murali Shankar.