Suez India opens customer service centre in Coimbatore

Suez India Pvt. Ltd. has opened a customer service centre to help the old city residents – those from 60 wards – get assistance related to drinking water supply.

Assistant Executive Engineer R. Ramasamy, Drinking Water Project Management Advisory Board Chairman P. Gopalakrishnan and Sasikala, Chairman of Chandra Yuva Foundation, an NGO engaged in awareness creation on civic issues, inaugurated the centre, which would function out of the Coimbatore Corporation tax collection centre on Mettupalayam Road, near T.V. Samy Road junction. A communique from the Suez India Pvt. Ltd. said that the centre would provide all services related to drinking water supply – right from applying for a new connection to attending complaints on leak, contamination, etc., for now and soon start collecting tax on the Corporation’s behalf.