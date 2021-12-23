Coimbatore

Suez exhibits Coimbatore’s water supply project in New Delhi

Suez India Private Limited, implementing Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s 24x7 Water Supply System, exhibited its project at the technical conference-cum-exhibition on 24x7 water supply systems technical conference organised by the Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, D. Thara, Joint Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs and officials from CPHEEO and experts visited the Coimbatore 24x7 water supply project stall.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 6:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/suez-exhibits-coimbatores-water-supply-project-in-new-delhi/article38021663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY