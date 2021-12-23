Suez exhibits Coimbatore’s water supply project in New Delhi

Suez India Private Limited, implementing Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s 24x7 Water Supply System, exhibited its project at the technical conference-cum-exhibition on 24x7 water supply systems technical conference organised by the Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, D. Thara, Joint Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs and officials from CPHEEO and experts visited the Coimbatore 24x7 water supply project stall.