Suez contract: DMK to protest on January 29

Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stage a protest near the Coimbatore South Taluk Office on January 29 against the Coimbatore Corporation for failing to annul its contract with Suez India Pvt. Ltd. for water distribution.

The Corporation entering into the contract for 26 years with the company was unacceptable as the company’s parent organisation was alleged to have committed malpractices in countries it worked, the unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said here at a press meet on Monday.

Though the DMK had raised the Corporation’s contract with Suez issue both within and without the Assembly, neither the State Government nor the Corporation was forthcoming in sharing the details. This strengthened the party’s suspicion that the two had something to hide.

Mr. Karthik said the protest was also against the Corporation’s plan to build micro compost centres on reserved sites, parks and playgrounds.

The city’s residents and his party were opposed to the project, what with the Corporation’s poor track record on solid waste management.

The Corporation should consider implementing the micro compost centre project at places that were away from human habitation.

The Coimbatore City Police had thus far not given permission for the protest. This only showed that they were functioning at the behest of the ruling party and attempting to stifle the rights of the opposition party.

Notwithstanding the police permission, the DMK would go ahead and protest, he added.