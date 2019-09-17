‘Suez committed to improving water distribution in city’

Suez India Pvt. Ltd. was committed to improving water supply distribution, said Sevashree Mohapatra, head of the Corporate Communications of the company, at a press interaction here on Monday.

The company had been in India for 40 years taking up water treatment, distribution, waste water treatment and a few other projects in almost all parts of the country. It had taken up water treatment plant and sewage treatment plant projects for the Delhi Jal Board, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The company’s projects had benefited 15 million people in the country as it managed 2.40 lakh km water network and used a host of modern technologies such as use of Helium leak detection technique to manage water distribution.

For the Delhi Jal Board, the company had taken up an integrated water supply improvement programme for 40,000 connections in Malviya Nagar. The project that it started in 2013 had led to 39% increase in number of registered connections in the last six years, 70% increase in billed volume of water and six times increase in revenue, Ms. Mohapatra said. There was also a significant decrease in water contamination.

As for Coimbatore, the company had taken up the work to improve water distribution network in 60 wards. Even as it went about improving the infrastructure, it was taking care of the operation and maintenance of the existing network.

The company had employed nearly 50 engineers for each of the service reservoirs – water tanks used in distribution – and each engineer had a team of 10 workers who would regulate water supply and attend to leaks, she also said.

The deployment of workers had led to plugging leaks at the earliest - the company had attended to nearly 3,500 complaints since January 1, 2019 - and savings of around 30 million litres water. As for fixing of water charges, the Coimbatore Corporation was empowered to do so, she added.