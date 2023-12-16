SUEZ 24x7 drinking water project in Coimbatore city faces delays; 40-60% of works incomplete

December 16, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The SUEZ 24x7 drinking water supply project in Coimbatore, scheduled for completion in 2025, is facing a significant slowdown, with an official from the firm revealing, “40-60% of the works remain incomplete in the five zones.” The sluggish progress is evident as only six to seven wards are expected to be completed by the year-end.

Commencing in 2022, the project initially showed progress until the first half of 2023. However, a noticeable slowdown occurred when various wards experienced delays in road development work. Contractors responsible for sanctioned roads in the city emphasise that road works cannot commence until SUEZ completes its work, further complicating the situation.

Residents are expressing growing frustration due to the slow pace, highlighting issues such as the lack of individual house connections and insufficient updates for local officials. Vanjula Seshadri, a Gandhipuram resident, said, “Everything is being done simultaneously, making it difficult for people to travel around the city or avail basic infrastructure.”

Moreover, ward councillors report simultaneous underground drainage (UGD) works and SUEZ pipe laying in some areas, resulting in repeated ruptures and delays in laying new roads. V. Kathiravel, councillor of Ward 10, adds, “We have also been kept in the dark with limited access to updates on the ongoing works.”

In addition to this, The Hindu has also identified a lack of clarity among officials regarding the quality of materials used for the project. SUEZ officials claim the project aims to reduce physical losses by avoiding leaks in distribution networks, but the reality contradicts this goal. Despite using reinforced concrete and thermoplastics, the pipes are experiencing repeated ruptures underground, causing damage to pavements, driveways, parking spaces, and compound walls, without any mention of compensation for affected individuals.

Ward councillor D. Baghyam notes the challenges in Peelamedu, stating, “SUEZ works commenced two months ago, but not a single lane has been covered completely. Moreover, as soon as a pipe is laid, it ruptures and mixes with salt water.” At the same time, in Wards 44 and 45 (Sai Baba Colony), where work began seven months ago, is far from completion as individual connections are yet to be given.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) S. Selvasurabhi acknowledged that “40% of SUEZ works are pending in the East Zone. In areas where SUEZ work has been completed, roads have not been laid due to delays caused by contractors. We are conducting frequent inspections in all the zones to ensure that the pace is fastened.”

While the buck is being passed between SUEZ, CCMC and private road contractors, the project may face further delays, seeping well into 2025, a SUEZ official said. “We acknowledge the delays and are committed to addressing complaints,” he added.