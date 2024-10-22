GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudden downpour throws life out of gear in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati announces holiday for schools and colleges in the district on October 23

Updated - October 22, 2024 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sudden downpour for more than two hours threw life out of gear in Coimbatore city and surroundings on Tuesday night.

The rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning caught motorists unawares.

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has announced holiday for schools and colleges in the district on October 23.

Bus services were affected for most part of the rain, and stranded motorists could be found taking refuge under the overbridges until the rain subsided.

At low-lying areas in Kalapatti, Sungam, and many other locations, the pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water.

Two cars got stuck in rising water at a low-lying portion of the road linking Muthampalayam with Kuppepalayam.

However, there was no loss of life, local sources said.

In Tiruppur district, the administration has issued a flood alert in view of the steady rise in the level of Amaravathy Dam in Udumalpet Division.

The level of the dam rose to 85.24 feet on Tuesday evening. There was also continuous rainfall in the catchment area.

In the event of the dam filling up, surplus water will be released, District Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:42 pm IST

